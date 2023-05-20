JLEN Environmental Assets Group (LON:JLEN) Given Equal Weight Rating at Barclays

Barclays reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of JLEN Environmental Assets Group (LON:JLEN – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 126 ($1.58) price objective on the stock.

JLEN Environmental Assets Group Stock Performance

JLEN traded up GBX 0.20 ($0.00) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 121.20 ($1.52). 802,020 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 959,379. The stock has a market capitalization of £801.77 million, a PE ratio of 336.67 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 119.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 120.86. JLEN Environmental Assets Group has a 1 year low of GBX 103.03 ($1.29) and a 1 year high of GBX 135.40 ($1.70).

Get JLEN Environmental Assets Group alerts:

JLEN Environmental Assets Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a GBX 1.79 ($0.02) dividend. This is an increase from JLEN Environmental Assets Group’s previous dividend of $1.78. This represents a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. JLEN Environmental Assets Group’s payout ratio is 1,944.44%.

About JLEN Environmental Assets Group

John Laing Environmental Assets Group Limited is a fund of John Laing Capital Management Limited.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for JLEN Environmental Assets Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JLEN Environmental Assets Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.