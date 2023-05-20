Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $69.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.31.

Johnson Controls International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE JCI opened at $63.22 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $43.38 billion, a PE ratio of 31.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.22. Johnson Controls International has a fifty-two week low of $45.52 and a fifty-two week high of $69.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.38 and a 200-day moving average of $63.26.

Insider Activity

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.51 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 5.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP John Donofrio sold 14,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total value of $898,224.06. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 37,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,337,411.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Olivier Leonetti sold 30,997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.36, for a total transaction of $1,932,972.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 101,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,345,566.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP John Donofrio sold 14,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total value of $898,224.06. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 37,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,337,411.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Power Corp of Canada increased its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 121.6% during the 1st quarter. Power Corp of Canada now owns 64,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,737,000 after purchasing an additional 35,214 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 67.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,404,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,552,000 after purchasing an additional 565,112 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 4,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 14,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 16,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,000 after acquiring an additional 2,698 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of building products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

See Also

