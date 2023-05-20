Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Johnson Outdoors Stock Performance

Shares of JOUT traded down $1.28 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $61.20. The stock had a trading volume of 28,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,521. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.00. Johnson Outdoors has a 12-month low of $46.30 and a 12-month high of $73.43. The firm has a market cap of $627.30 million, a P/E ratio of 14.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.87.

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson Outdoors

In other news, Director John M. Fahey, Jr. sold 4,239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.94, for a total transaction of $271,041.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,921 shares in the company, valued at $954,048.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 27.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Johnson Outdoors

About Johnson Outdoors

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of JOUT. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 147.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 110,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,626,000 after acquiring an additional 66,158 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Johnson Outdoors by 198.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 63,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,181,000 after purchasing an additional 42,043 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Johnson Outdoors in the fourth quarter worth about $2,076,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Johnson Outdoors in the fourth quarter worth about $1,941,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Johnson Outdoors by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 257,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,039,000 after purchasing an additional 28,600 shares in the last quarter. 60.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Johnson Outdoors, Inc engages in the manufacturing and marketing of seasonal, outdoor recreation products. It operates through the following segments: Fishing, Camping, Watercraft Recreation, Diving, and Other. The Fishing segment includes the brands Minn Kota electric motors for quiet trolling or primary propulsion, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors, Humminbird sonar and GPS equipment for fishfinding, navigation and marine cartography, and Cannon downriggers for controlled-depth fishing.

