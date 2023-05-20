Journey Energy (TSE:JOY) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $5.81

Shares of Journey Energy Inc. (TSE:JOY – Get Rating) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$5.81 and traded as high as C$5.97. Journey Energy shares last traded at C$5.95, with a volume of 371,241 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Journey Energy from C$7.00 to C$7.60 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd.

Journey Energy Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.77, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$5.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$5.58. The stock has a market cap of C$373.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.01 and a beta of 3.47.

About Journey Energy

Journey Energy ( TSE:JOY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported C$0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.16 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$67.53 million for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Journey Energy Inc. will post 0.1052009 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Journey Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in the province of Alberta, Canada. The company was formerly known as Sword Energy Inc and changed its name to Journey Energy Inc in July 2012. Journey Energy Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Further Reading

