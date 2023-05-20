JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of JOYY (NASDAQ:YY – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on JOYY from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 13th. CLSA reduced their price objective on JOYY from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on JOYY from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price objective on JOYY from $62.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.50.

JOYY Stock Performance

YY opened at $28.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. JOYY has a 12-month low of $21.38 and a 12-month high of $42.84.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JOYY

JOYY ( NASDAQ:YY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The information services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $604.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $594.84 million. JOYY had a return on equity of 3.06% and a net margin of 5.34%. On average, equities analysts forecast that JOYY will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of YY. Capital World Investors raised its position in JOYY by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,056,481 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $148,995,000 after purchasing an additional 906,900 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in JOYY by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,022,640 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $74,292,000 after purchasing an additional 81,581 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in JOYY by 43.9% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,588,351 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $41,297,000 after purchasing an additional 484,789 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in JOYY by 86.8% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,241,842 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $39,230,000 after purchasing an additional 576,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in JOYY by 169.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,196,862 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,318,000 after purchasing an additional 751,909 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.31% of the company’s stock.

JOYY Company Profile

JOYY, Inc engages in managing a communication social platform, which enables users to join real-time online group activities through voice, text, and video. Its services include music and entertainment, online games, online dating, live game broadcasting, online education, and advertising. It operates through the BIGO and All Other segments.

Featured Articles

