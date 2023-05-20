JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA) Sets New 1-Year High at $42.08

JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $42.08 and last traded at $42.03, with a volume of 298487 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $41.61.

JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.97 and a 200 day moving average of $40.19.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 45.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,209,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,030,000 after buying an additional 1,954,953 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 52.0% in the 1st quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 5,590,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,497,000 after buying an additional 1,912,607 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 1,195,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,290,000 after buying an additional 226,371 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,019,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,054,000 after buying an additional 121,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 867,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,599,000 after buying an additional 21,521 shares in the last quarter.

About JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF

The JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (JQUA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Quality Factor index. The fund selects companies from the Russell 1000 using three quality factors: profitability, earnings, and solvency. JQUA was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

