Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Receives $34.87 Average PT from Analysts

Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.87.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on JNPR shares. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Juniper Networks from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st.
Insider Transactions at Juniper Networks
In other news, SVP Robert Mobassaly sold 2,678 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total value of $84,357.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $689,818.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.31, for a total transaction of $195,687.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 949,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,731,631.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert Mobassaly sold 2,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total transaction of $84,357.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $689,818.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,378 shares of company stock valued at $931,608 over the last three months. 1.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Juniper Networks Stock Up 0.4 %
Juniper Networks stock opened at $29.54 on Friday. Juniper Networks has a 52 week low of $25.18 and a 52 week high of $34.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.48. The stock has a market cap of $9.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.31, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.95.
Juniper Networks Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.52%.
About Juniper Networks
Juniper Networks, Inc engages in the business of designing, developing, and selling products and services for high-performance networks to enable customers to build networks for their businesses while achieving agility and improved operating efficiency through automation. The firm also offers routing, switching, Wi-Fi, network security, artificial intelligence-enabled enterprise networking operations, and software-defined networking technologies.
