Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Receives $34.87 Average PT from Analysts

Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.87.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on JNPR shares. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Juniper Networks from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st.

Insider Transactions at Juniper Networks

In other news, SVP Robert Mobassaly sold 2,678 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total value of $84,357.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $689,818.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.31, for a total transaction of $195,687.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 949,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,731,631.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert Mobassaly sold 2,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total transaction of $84,357.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $689,818.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,378 shares of company stock valued at $931,608 over the last three months. 1.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Juniper Networks

Juniper Networks Stock Up 0.4 %

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,335 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 7,961 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 22,779 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $728,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 3.1% in the third quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. now owns 11,545 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 14,690 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.22% of the company’s stock.

Juniper Networks stock opened at $29.54 on Friday. Juniper Networks has a 52 week low of $25.18 and a 52 week high of $34.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.48. The stock has a market cap of $9.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.31, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.95.

Juniper Networks Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.52%.

About Juniper Networks

(Get Rating)

Juniper Networks, Inc engages in the business of designing, developing, and selling products and services for high-performance networks to enable customers to build networks for their businesses while achieving agility and improved operating efficiency through automation. The firm also offers routing, switching, Wi-Fi, network security, artificial intelligence-enabled enterprise networking operations, and software-defined networking technologies.

Further Reading

