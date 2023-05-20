Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Buys Shares of 22,629 Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 22,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,636,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IBKR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 33.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 160,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,589,000 after purchasing an additional 40,304 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 213.5% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $909,000 after buying an additional 9,395 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 10.7% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 14.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the first quarter worth about $699,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Philip Uhde sold 108,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.77, for a total value of $8,900,173.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $185,617.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Interactive Brokers Group Stock Down 0.4 %

A number of brokerages have weighed in on IBKR. Bank of America boosted their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Interactive Brokers Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.33.

Interactive Brokers Group stock opened at $75.42 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $78.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.93. The stock has a market cap of $31.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.78. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.43 and a 12 month high of $90.19.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 4.14%. The company’s revenue was up 63.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Interactive Brokers Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.05%.

About Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serves the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

Further Reading

