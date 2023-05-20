Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Buys Shares of 29,462 Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 29,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,144,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd bought a new stake in Nutrien in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Nutrien in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in Nutrien by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Nutrien by 236.8% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spartan Fund Management Inc. bought a new stake in Nutrien during the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.52% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Nutrien from $93.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Nutrien from $79.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Nutrien from $82.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank cut Nutrien from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Nutrien from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.35.
Nutrien Stock Up 0.8 %
Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.63 by ($0.61). Nutrien had a return on equity of 23.85% and a net margin of 18.86%. The company had revenue of $7.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Nutrien Ltd. will post 8.6 EPS for the current year.
Nutrien Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.64%.
About Nutrien
Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nutrien (NTR)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/15 – 5/19
- Applied Materials: Cracks In The Chip Recovery Or Time To Buy?
- Deere & Company Rallies On Farm Equipment Boom, Bullish Outlook
- How Many Roth IRAs Can You Have?
- Why You Should Consider Buying Nvidia Ahead Of Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.