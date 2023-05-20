Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Buys Shares of 29,462 Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 29,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,144,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd bought a new stake in Nutrien in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Nutrien in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in Nutrien by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Nutrien by 236.8% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spartan Fund Management Inc. bought a new stake in Nutrien during the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Nutrien from $93.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Nutrien from $79.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Nutrien from $82.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank cut Nutrien from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Nutrien from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.35.

NTR opened at $61.95 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.86. The company has a market capitalization of $30.73 billion, a PE ratio of 4.86, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.88. Nutrien Ltd. has a 1-year low of $58.75 and a 1-year high of $103.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.63 by ($0.61). Nutrien had a return on equity of 23.85% and a net margin of 18.86%. The company had revenue of $7.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Nutrien Ltd. will post 8.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.64%.

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

