Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Grows Stock Position in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) by 26.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,202 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 5,435 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $1,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences in the third quarter valued at $50,684,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 1,999.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 866,805 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $42,916,000 after acquiring an additional 825,515 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 17.2% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,487,009 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $383,652,000 after acquiring an additional 804,159 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Exact Sciences by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,676,611 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $541,823,000 after buying an additional 698,740 shares during the period. Finally, Eventide Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Exact Sciences by 36.7% in the 3rd quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 1,867,365 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $60,671,000 after buying an additional 501,765 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Sarah Condella sold 6,087 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $486,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,425,120. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Sarah Condella sold 6,087 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $486,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,425,120. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel James Herriott sold 1,300 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.85, for a total transaction of $103,805.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 8,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $683,835.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,170 shares of company stock valued at $3,320,986 in the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Exact Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $54.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $75.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Exact Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.13.

EXAS opened at $83.18 on Friday. Exact Sciences Co. has a 12-month low of $29.27 and a 12-month high of $83.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $68.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.37.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by $0.37. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 23.49% and a negative return on equity of 16.64%. The company had revenue of $602.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $543.18 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.04) EPS. Exact Sciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Exact Sciences Co. will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a cancer screening and diagnostics company. The firm focuses on the early detection and prevention of some forms of cancer. It offers a non-invasive screening test called Cologuard for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer and Oncotype DX. The company was founded on February 10, 1995, and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

