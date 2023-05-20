Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Has $1.41 Million Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lowered its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 94.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,555 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 467,213 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Pfizer by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 493,584,761 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,599,270,000 after purchasing an additional 5,139,634 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Pfizer by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,828,849 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,097,341,000 after purchasing an additional 6,972,650 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Pfizer by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 56,659,179 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,479,407,000 after purchasing an additional 317,858 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Pfizer by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 42,104,919 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,157,451,000 after purchasing an additional 862,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Pfizer by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,467,989 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,595,840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529,779 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Stock Performance

NYSE PFE opened at $36.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $207.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.24, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.63. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.17 and a twelve month high of $54.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $18.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.49 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 37.53% and a net margin of 31.25%. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.46%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 32.28%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on PFE. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Pfizer from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Pfizer from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Pfizer from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Pfizer from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Pfizer news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc purchased 1,811,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.76 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,999.44. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,952,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,428,245.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Scott Gottlieb acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.58 per share, with a total value of $38,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $231,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Pfizer Inc acquired 1,811,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.76 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,999.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,952,263 shares in the company, valued at $16,428,245.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 1,813,594 shares of company stock worth $5,076,999. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Profile

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

Featured Stories

