Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Has $1.93 Million Position in Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI – Get Rating) by 22.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 68,201 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 19,279 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Customers Bancorp were worth $1,933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 34,678 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 6,497 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its position in Customers Bancorp by 12.3% in the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 15,373 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,688 shares during the last quarter. Ulysses Management LLC acquired a new position in Customers Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $1,179,000. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 566,076 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,043,000 after acquiring an additional 29,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 168.8% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 33,182 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $978,000 after purchasing an additional 20,836 shares in the last quarter. 84.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Customers Bancorp alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Daniel K. Rothermel purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.71 per share, with a total value of $53,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 102,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,102,723.02. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Customers Bancorp news, Director Daniel K. Rothermel bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.71 per share, for a total transaction of $53,550.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 102,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,102,723.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jay S. Sidhu purchased 45,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.00 per share, for a total transaction of $499,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,167,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,843,886. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Customers Bancorp Trading Down 1.0 %

Several brokerages recently commented on CUBI. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut Customers Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Customers Bancorp from $51.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Maxim Group increased their target price on Customers Bancorp from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Customers Bancorp has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.13.

NYSE CUBI opened at $21.95 on Friday. Customers Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.87 and a 12 month high of $41.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $685.94 million, a PE ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.22.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The bank reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $181.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.10 million. Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 19.41% and a net margin of 19.34%. On average, analysts expect that Customers Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

About Customers Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Customers Bancorp, Inc engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Customers Bank. The firm also provides banking products such as loans and deposits to businesses and consumers through its branches, limited production, and administrative offices. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in West Reading, PA.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CUBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Customers Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Customers Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.