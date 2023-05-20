Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Purchases 19,552 Shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) by 88.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,769 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,552 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Performance Food Group were worth $2,438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Performance Food Group by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,062,328 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $766,824,000 after acquiring an additional 155,981 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Performance Food Group by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,298,661 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $677,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349,095 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Performance Food Group by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,481,192 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $279,047,000 after buying an additional 248,404 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Performance Food Group by 4.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,850,141 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $246,921,000 after buying an additional 221,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 49.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,574,163 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $232,869,000 after buying an additional 1,521,519 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

Performance Food Group Stock Performance

Shares of PFGC stock opened at $57.20 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $59.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.90. Performance Food Group has a one year low of $38.23 and a one year high of $63.22. The stock has a market cap of $8.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.50 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Insider Transactions at Performance Food Group

Performance Food Group ( NYSE:PFGC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The food distribution company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $13.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.94 billion. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.57% and a return on equity of 17.20%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Performance Food Group will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.31, for a total value of $28,155.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 153,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,659,914.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider George L. Holm sold 2,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.06, for a total transaction of $160,960.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 658,400 shares in the company, valued at $39,543,504. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.31, for a total value of $28,155.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 153,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,659,914.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on PFGC. TheStreet raised shares of Performance Food Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Performance Food Group from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Performance Food Group from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Performance Food Group in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

Performance Food Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Performance Food Group Co engages in the market and distribution of food products. It operates through the following segments: Foodservice, Vistar, & Convenience. The Foodservices segment delivers food and food-related products to independent restaurants, chain restaurants, and other institutional food-away-from-home locations.

Featured Articles

