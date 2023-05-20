Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Purchases New Stake in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 40,137 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,529,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned 0.07% of Sage Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 417.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,771 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after purchasing an additional 36,917 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,318,734 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,295,000 after purchasing an additional 242,969 shares during the period. Saturn V Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Sage Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,368,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Sage Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $240,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 397.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 101,779 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,882,000 after buying an additional 81,310 shares in the last quarter. 85.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SAGE opened at $53.03 on Friday. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.53 and a fifty-two week high of $54.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.01 and a 200-day moving average of $42.55.

Sage Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SAGE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.46) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.50) by $0.04. Sage Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 42.32% and a negative net margin of 5,932.09%. The company had revenue of $3.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($2.07) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 120.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sage Therapeutics, Inc. will post -8.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Elizabeth Barrett purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $50.50 per share, with a total value of $50,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

SAGE has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 17th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $60.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sage Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.46.

SAGE Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel medicines. It targets diseases and disorders of the brain with three key focus areas: depression, neurology, and neuropsychiatry. The company was founded by Steven Marc Paul and Douglas Covey on April 16, 2010, and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

