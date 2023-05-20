KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) Insider Christopher Yea Sells 2,604 Shares

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV – Get Rating) insider Christopher Yea sold 2,604 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.14, for a total transaction of $26,404.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 37,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $378,323.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

KalVista Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $10.53 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.29 and a 200 day moving average of $7.16. KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.12 and a 12-month high of $17.06.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.97) by $0.22. Sell-side analysts predict that KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

KALV has been the subject of several research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, March 10th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, April 21st.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 38,822 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 13.0% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,064 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 1,964 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $26,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 14.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,999 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 2,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 24.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,424 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 2,677 shares during the last quarter.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

