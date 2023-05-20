Karat Packaging Inc. (KRT) to Issue Dividend of $0.35 on May 31st

Karat Packaging Inc. (NASDAQ:KRT – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Monday, May 8th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.35 per share on Wednesday, May 31st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 22nd.

Karat Packaging Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:KRT opened at $15.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $313.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 3.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.41. Karat Packaging has a 52-week low of $12.50 and a 52-week high of $20.00.

Karat Packaging (NASDAQ:KRT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.03. Karat Packaging had a return on equity of 17.81% and a net margin of 6.29%. The firm had revenue of $92.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.49 million. Analysts expect that Karat Packaging will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

Separately, TheStreet raised Karat Packaging from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Karat Packaging by 195.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,829 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Karat Packaging by 90.4% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,815 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Karat Packaging by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Karat Packaging during the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Karat Packaging during the first quarter worth approximately $215,000. 21.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Karat Packaging Inc manufactures and distributes single-use disposable products in plastic, paper, biopolymer-based, and other compostable forms used in various restaurant and foodservice settings. It provides food and take-out containers, bags, tableware, cups, lids, cutlery, straws, specialty beverage ingredients, equipment, gloves, and other products under the Karat Earth brand.

