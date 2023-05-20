KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Receives $39.96 Average Target Price from Analysts

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $41.05.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of KB Home in a report on Monday, March 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on KB Home in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on KB Home from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised KB Home from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $32.50 to $42.50 in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on KB Home from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd.

Insider Buying and Selling at KB Home

In other KB Home news, CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.26, for a total value of $6,789,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,472,577 shares in the company, valued at $66,648,835.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.44% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KB Home

KB Home Trading Down 2.3 %

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KBH. Ergoteles LLC raised its position in shares of KB Home by 5.8% during the third quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 52,063 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 2,865 shares during the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new position in shares of KB Home during the fourth quarter worth about $3,909,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of KB Home during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of KB Home by 4.3% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 81,571 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,114,000 after acquiring an additional 3,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in shares of KB Home during the third quarter worth about $670,000. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KBH stock opened at $44.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 4.94, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.61. KB Home has a 1-year low of $24.78 and a 1-year high of $46.91. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.13.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 22nd. The construction company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.40. KB Home had a return on equity of 22.86% and a net margin of 11.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that KB Home will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KB Home Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 4th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.59%.

KB Home declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to repurchase up to 15.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

KB Home Company Profile

KB Home engages in selling and building a variety of new homes. It builds various types of homes, including attached and detached single-family homes, townhomes, and condominiums. The firm operates through the following segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It offer homes in development communities, at urban in-fill locations and as part of mixed-use projects.

