KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Receives $39.96 Average Target Price from Analysts

Posted by on May 20th, 2023

KB Home (NYSE:KBHGet Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $41.05.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of KB Home in a report on Monday, March 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on KB Home in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on KB Home from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised KB Home from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $32.50 to $42.50 in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on KB Home from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd.

Insider Buying and Selling at KB Home

In other KB Home news, CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.26, for a total value of $6,789,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,472,577 shares in the company, valued at $66,648,835.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.44% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KB Home

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KBH. Ergoteles LLC raised its position in shares of KB Home by 5.8% during the third quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 52,063 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 2,865 shares during the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new position in shares of KB Home during the fourth quarter worth about $3,909,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of KB Home during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of KB Home by 4.3% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 81,571 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,114,000 after acquiring an additional 3,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in shares of KB Home during the third quarter worth about $670,000. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KB Home Trading Down 2.3 %

KBH stock opened at $44.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 4.94, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.61. KB Home has a 1-year low of $24.78 and a 1-year high of $46.91. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.13.

KB Home (NYSE:KBHGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 22nd. The construction company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.40. KB Home had a return on equity of 22.86% and a net margin of 11.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that KB Home will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KB Home Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 4th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.59%.

KB Home declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to repurchase up to 15.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

KB Home Company Profile

(Get Rating)

KB Home engages in selling and building a variety of new homes. It builds various types of homes, including attached and detached single-family homes, townhomes, and condominiums. The firm operates through the following segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It offer homes in development communities, at urban in-fill locations and as part of mixed-use projects.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

Receive News & Ratings for KB Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.