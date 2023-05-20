Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Invests $359,000 in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IJH. Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 53.3% during the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $245.03 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $244.83 and its 200-day moving average is $250.17. The company has a market cap of $65.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $217.39 and a 52-week high of $272.95.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

