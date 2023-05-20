Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,760 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hexcel by 140.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 502 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hexcel by 173.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 545 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hexcel in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hexcel by 74.7% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 641 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hexcel by 166.7% in the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.87% of the company’s stock.

In other Hexcel news, Director Marilyn Minus sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.31, for a total transaction of $49,917.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,850.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Thierry Merlot sold 565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.91, for a total transaction of $40,064.15. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,695,289.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Marilyn Minus sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.31, for a total value of $49,917.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $261,850.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on HXL shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Hexcel from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Hexcel from $59.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Hexcel from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Hexcel from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Bank of America cut Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.00.

Shares of NYSE:HXL opened at $72.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.68 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $69.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.49. Hexcel Co. has a 1-year low of $47.38 and a 1-year high of $75.47.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $457.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $431.53 million. Hexcel had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 9.19%. Hexcel’s revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Hexcel Co. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.25%.

Hexcel Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of lightweight structural materials. It operates through the Composite Materials and Engineered Products segments. The Composite Materials segment includes carbon fiber, specialty reinforcements, resins, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, and honeycomb core product lines and pultruded profiles.

