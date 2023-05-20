Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Takes Position in Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,118 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its holdings in Cass Information Systems by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 10,479 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Cass Information Systems by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,391 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Cass Information Systems by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,998 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Cass Information Systems by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,848 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Cass Information Systems by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 22,546 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $832,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Martin H. Resch acquired 1,000 shares of Cass Information Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $36.00 per share, for a total transaction of $36,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 21,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $765,432. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Martin H. Resch acquired 1,000 shares of Cass Information Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $36.00 per share, for a total transaction of $36,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 21,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $765,432. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Martin H. Resch acquired 1,166 shares of Cass Information Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $36.16 per share, for a total transaction of $42,162.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $619,601.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 2,516 shares of company stock worth $90,865. 2.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cass Information Systems Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ CASS opened at $38.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $534.39 million, a P/E ratio of 15.96 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.33. Cass Information Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.84 and a twelve month high of $51.48.

Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The business services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $49.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.98 million. Cass Information Systems had a return on equity of 16.45% and a net margin of 17.80%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cass Information Systems, Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cass Information Systems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Cass Information Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.54%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cass Information Systems in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Cass Information Systems Company Profile

Cass Information Systems, Inc engages in the provision of integrated information and payment management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Information Services, Banking Services, and Corporate, Eliminations, and Other. The Information Services segment offers transportation, energy, telecommunication, and environmental invoice processing and payment services to large corporations.

