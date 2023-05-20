KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on KeyCorp from $24.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on KeyCorp from $20.50 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 30th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on KeyCorp from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on KeyCorp from $21.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on KeyCorp from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KeyCorp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.55.

KeyCorp Stock Down 2.3 %

NYSE:KEY traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.82. 23,150,276 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,651,538. The company has a market cap of $9.18 billion, a PE ratio of 5.55, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.24. KeyCorp has a one year low of $8.53 and a one year high of $20.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.78.

Insider Buying and Selling at KeyCorp

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 19.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. Equities analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Ruth Ann M. Gillis acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.95 per share, for a total transaction of $25,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $556,344.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other KeyCorp news, insider Victor B. Alexander bought 8,500 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.83 per share, with a total value of $100,555.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 117,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,386,428.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ruth Ann M. Gillis bought 2,000 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.95 per share, for a total transaction of $25,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 42,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $556,344.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 87,700 shares of company stock worth $883,407. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KeyCorp

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. grew its stake in KeyCorp by 27.9% in the first quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. now owns 281,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,528,000 after purchasing an additional 61,547 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in KeyCorp by 130.2% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 93,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 52,801 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 20.6% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 331,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,147,000 after acquiring an additional 56,516 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 0.9% in the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 542,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,791,000 after acquiring an additional 4,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 94.1% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 80,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 39,235 shares during the last quarter. 82.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

