Kingswood (LON:KWG) Trading Down 2.3%

Shares of Kingswood Holdings Limited (LON:KWG – Get Rating) were down 2.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 21 ($0.26) and last traded at GBX 21.50 ($0.27). Approximately 33,681 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 140,854 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 22 ($0.28).

Kingswood Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.83, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of £46.64 million, a P/E ratio of -268.75 and a beta of -0.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 23.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 23.24.

Kingswood Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kingswood Holdings Limited engages in the investment management and financial planning business in the United Kingdom and the United States. It operates through three segments: Investment Management, Wealth Planning, and US Operations. The company provides wealth planning, advice process, pensions and retirement planning, inheritance tax and estate planning, tax planning, succession planning, protection advisory, cash management, and foreign exchange services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kingswood Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingswood and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.