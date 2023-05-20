Knowles (NYSE:KN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Knowles (NYSE:KN – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

NYSE:KN traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $16.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,006,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 655,629. Knowles has a 1 year low of $11.57 and a 1 year high of $20.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.34 and a 200-day moving average of $16.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Knowles (NYSE:KN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. Knowles had a negative net margin of 64.08% and a positive return on equity of 5.55%. The company had revenue of $144.30 million during the quarter.

In other news, Director Cheryl L. Shavers sold 12,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.61, for a total transaction of $202,725.05. Following the transaction, the director now owns 50,772 shares in the company, valued at $843,322.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 2.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KN. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Knowles by 49,681.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,123,172 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,094,000 after buying an additional 2,118,907 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Knowles by 12,434.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,913,224 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $23,283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897,960 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Knowles by 1,698.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,594,041 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505,412 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Knowles by 123.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,580,084 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,861,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC raised its stake in Knowles by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 5,193,594 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $85,279,000 after purchasing an additional 924,211 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.15% of the company’s stock.

Knowles Corp. supplies advanced micro-acoustic, audio processing and precision device solutions. It operates through the following segments: Audio and Precision Devices. The Audio segment includes analog and digital micro-electro-mechanical systems microphones, electret condenser microphones, smart microphones, ultrasonic sensors, acoustic processors and balanced armature speakers.

