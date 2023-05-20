Knowles (NYSE:KN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Knowles (NYSE:KN – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.
Knowles Stock Down 0.7 %
NYSE:KN traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $16.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,006,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 655,629. Knowles has a 1 year low of $11.57 and a 1 year high of $20.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.34 and a 200-day moving average of $16.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.
Knowles (NYSE:KN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. Knowles had a negative net margin of 64.08% and a positive return on equity of 5.55%. The company had revenue of $144.30 million during the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Knowles
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KN. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Knowles by 49,681.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,123,172 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,094,000 after buying an additional 2,118,907 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Knowles by 12,434.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,913,224 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $23,283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897,960 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Knowles by 1,698.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,594,041 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505,412 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Knowles by 123.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,580,084 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,861,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC raised its stake in Knowles by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 5,193,594 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $85,279,000 after purchasing an additional 924,211 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.15% of the company’s stock.
Knowles Company Profile
Knowles Corp. supplies advanced micro-acoustic, audio processing and precision device solutions. It operates through the following segments: Audio and Precision Devices. The Audio segment includes analog and digital micro-electro-mechanical systems microphones, electret condenser microphones, smart microphones, ultrasonic sensors, acoustic processors and balanced armature speakers.
