Komodo (KMD) Reaches Market Cap of $40.29 Million

Komodo (KMD) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 20th. Komodo has a total market capitalization of $40.29 million and $1.13 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Komodo has traded 6.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Komodo coin can now be bought for approximately $0.30 or 0.00001102 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.11 or 0.00123097 BTC.
- Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.17 or 0.00048987 BTC.
- Horizen (ZEN) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.54 or 0.00031766 BTC.
- Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001051 BTC.
- Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 134% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001722 BTC.
- ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0430 or 0.00000160 BTC.
Komodo Coin Profile
Komodo is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 136,870,414 coins and its circulating supply is 135,953,876 coins. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Komodo is komodoplatform.com. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Komodo is blog.komodoplatform.com.
Komodo uses Zero Knowledge Proofs to provide 100% anonymous transactions, that are now secured with Bitcoin’s hash rate.”
Komodo Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Komodo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Komodo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
