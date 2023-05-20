Kraken Robotics (CVE:PNG) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.54

Kraken Robotics Inc. (CVE:PNG – Get Rating) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.54 and traded as low as C$0.52. Kraken Robotics shares last traded at C$0.52, with a volume of 58,757 shares traded.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Cormark set a C$1.00 price target on Kraken Robotics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th.
Kraken Robotics Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.76, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of C$109.21 million, a P/E ratio of -26.50 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.54 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.56.
Kraken Robotics Company Profile
Kraken Robotics Inc, a marine technology company, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of software-centric sensors, batteries, and underwater robotic systems for unmanned underwater vehicles used in military and commercial applications. It operates in two segments, Sensors and Platforms, and Power.
Read More
