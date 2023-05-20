Krung Thai Bank Public (OTCMKTS:KGTFY) Stock Price Up 15.7%

Krung Thai Bank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:KGTFY – Get Rating)’s share price rose 15.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $10.74 and last traded at $10.74. Approximately 255 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 480 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.28.
Krung Thai Bank Public Stock Performance
The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.36 and a 200 day moving average of $9.72.
Krung Thai Bank Public Company Profile
Krung Thai Bank Public Company Limited provides various commercial banking products and services. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Treasury and Investment. It provides various retail banking products and services, including current, savings, and fixed deposit accounts; time and foreign currency deposits; personal and housing loans; debit, travel, cash and top up, and credit cards; investment services; travel, motor, and home asset insurance products; money transfer, payment and top up, foreign exchange, and overseas education services; and e-banking services.
