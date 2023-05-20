KSB SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:KSB) Shares Up 3.7%

KSB SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:KSB – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 3.7% on Friday . The company traded as high as €555.00 ($603.26) and last traded at €555.00 ($603.26). 20 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €535.00 ($581.52).

KSB SE & Co. KGaA Stock Up 3.7 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average of €541.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of €470.02. The company has a market cap of $492.07 million, a P/E ratio of 9.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.03.

KSB SE & Co. KGaA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

KSB SE & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells pumps, valves, and related systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Pumps, Valves, and KSB SupremeServ. The Pumps segment offers single and multistage pumps, submersible pumps, and associated control and drive systems that have applications in energy and mining, water, building services, petrochemicals/ chemicals, and general industry.

Featured Articles

