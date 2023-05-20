Kujira Price Tops $0.79 (KUJI)

Kujira (KUJI) traded up 6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 20th. Kujira has a total market capitalization of $86.09 million and approximately $343,875.03 worth of Kujira was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Kujira has traded up 20.1% against the US dollar. One Kujira coin can now be bought for approximately $0.79 or 0.00002941 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Kujira Profile

Kujira was first traded on November 19th, 2021. Kujira’s total supply is 122,398,131 coins and its circulating supply is 108,892,230 coins. Kujira’s official Twitter account is @teamkujira and its Facebook page is accessible here. Kujira’s official website is kujira.app. The Reddit community for Kujira is https://reddit.com/r/teamkujira/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Kujira is teamkujira.medium.com.

Kujira Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kujira (KUJI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Kujira has a current supply of 122,398,130.646891 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Kujira is 0.76662305 USD and is up 2.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $443,169.18 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kujira.app/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kujira directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kujira should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kujira using one of the exchanges listed above.

