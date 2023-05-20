Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

KLIC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Stock Performance

KLIC stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Thursday, hitting $50.63. The stock had a trading volume of 385,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 402,886. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.21. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a 1-year low of $35.95 and a 1-year high of $58.81. The stock has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 1.40.

Insider Activity at Kulicke and Soffa Industries

Kulicke and Soffa Industries ( NASDAQ:KLIC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $173.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.01 million. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 20.08% and a net margin of 21.19%. The firm’s revenue was down 55.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.95 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kulicke and Soffa Industries will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Nelson Munpun Wong sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.80, for a total transaction of $269,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 185,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,957,088.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Lester A. Wong sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.48, for a total transaction of $2,059,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 129,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,679,324.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Nelson Munpun Wong sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.80, for a total value of $269,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 185,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,957,088.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 7,674 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 28,419 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 40,434 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,789,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 18,752 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 49,740 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,201,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.95% of the company’s stock.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Company Profile

Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices, including integrated circuits (“ICs“), high and low powered discrete devices, light-emitting diodes (“LEDs“), and power modules. The firm operates through the Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS) segments.

