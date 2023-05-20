La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of La-Z-Boy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th.

LZB stock traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $27.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 324,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,089. La-Z-Boy has a twelve month low of $21.92 and a twelve month high of $33.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 1.11.

La-Z-Boy ( NYSE:LZB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $572.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $529.57 million. La-Z-Boy had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 19.77%. The company’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. Equities analysts expect that La-Z-Boy will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LZB. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of La-Z-Boy by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 723 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of La-Z-Boy by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 76,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,023,000 after buying an additional 10,642 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of La-Z-Boy during the 1st quarter worth about $369,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of La-Z-Boy by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 42,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of La-Z-Boy by 53.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 8,710 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.55% of the company’s stock.

La-Z-Boy, Inc engages in the production of reclining chairs and manufacture and distribution of residential furniture. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Wholesale segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans and sleeper sofas and imports casegoods (wood) furniture, such as occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets and entertainment centers.

