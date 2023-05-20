Lake Street Capital Cuts The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) Price Target to $5.00

The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Lake Street Capital from $7.00 to $5.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The Container Store Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company.

The Container Store Group Stock Performance

NYSE TCS opened at $2.24 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.21. The Container Store Group has a 1 year low of $2.21 and a 1 year high of $8.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.16.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Container Store Group

In other The Container Store Group news, Director Robert E. Jordan bought 27,492 shares of The Container Store Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.55 per share, with a total value of $70,104.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 184,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $469,350.45. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 33.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TCS. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Container Store Group in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in The Container Store Group during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in The Container Store Group by 223.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,198 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 6,352 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in The Container Store Group during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, State of Wyoming raised its holdings in The Container Store Group by 44.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 10,722 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 3,297 shares in the last quarter. 82.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Container Store Group

The Container Store Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of storage and organization products and solutions. It operates through The Container Store and Elfa segments. The Container Store segment is composed of retail stores, website and call centers, as well as the installation and organizational services business.

