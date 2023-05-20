Lancashire (LON:LRE) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $597.08

Lancashire Holdings Limited (LON:LRE – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 597.08 ($7.48) and traded as high as GBX 629 ($7.88). Lancashire shares last traded at GBX 626.50 ($7.85), with a volume of 330,191 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on LRE. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 590 ($7.39) price target on shares of Lancashire in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Lancashire from GBX 770 ($9.65) to GBX 780 ($9.77) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 785 ($9.83) price target on shares of Lancashire in a report on Monday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 750 ($9.39) price target on shares of Lancashire in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Numis Securities reiterated an “add” rating and set a GBX 710 ($8.89) target price on shares of Lancashire in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 689.29 ($8.63).

Lancashire Stock Down 0.1 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 570.63 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 597.34. The firm has a market cap of £1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -62,631.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.02.

Insider Transactions at Lancashire

About Lancashire

In other news, insider Natalie Kershaw sold 5,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 628 ($7.87), for a total transaction of £31,914.96 ($39,978.65). In related news, insider Natalie Kershaw sold 5,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 628 ($7.87), for a total value of £31,914.96 ($39,978.65). Also, insider Alex Maloney sold 89,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 600 ($7.52), for a total transaction of £534,630 ($669,710.64). Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Lancashire Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products in London, Bermuda, and Australia. The company operates through five segments: Property and Casualty Reinsurance, Property and Casualty Insurance, Aviation, Energy, and Marine. It offers property direct and facultative, property political risk and sovereign risk, and property terrorism and political violence insurance products, as well as property reinsurance services; and aviation AV52, aviation consortium, airline hull and liability, and satellite insurance products.

