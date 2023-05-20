Lear Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.77 (NYSE:LEA)

Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 18th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.77 per share by the auto parts company on Wednesday, June 28th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th.

Lear has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.9% per year over the last three years. Lear has a payout ratio of 19.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Lear to earn $16.33 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.9%.

Lear Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of LEA opened at $125.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Lear has a 12 month low of $114.67 and a 12 month high of $158.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $131.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.87.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Lear ( NYSE:LEA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The auto parts company reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.60 billion. Lear had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The company’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.80 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Lear will post 11.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Alicia J. Davis sold 1,390 shares of Lear stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.62, for a total transaction of $201,021.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,341 shares in the company, valued at $483,175.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Alicia J. Davis sold 1,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.62, for a total transaction of $201,021.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $483,175.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 11,260 shares of Lear stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.50, for a total transaction of $1,559,510.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,318,490. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,650 shares of company stock worth $2,896,532 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lear

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LEA. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lear by 90.8% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 290 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Lear by 43.0% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 612 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Lear by 135.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 680 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lear during the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Lear during the first quarter valued at $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LEA shares. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Lear in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Lear from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Lear in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Lear from $136.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Lear from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lear has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $155.23.

Lear Company Profile

Lear Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and supply of automotive seats, electrical distribution systems and electronic modules, as well as related sub-systems, components, and software. It operates through the following segments: Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment consists of the design, engineering, just-in-time assembly and delivery of complete seat systems, as well as the manufacture of all major seat components, including seat covers and surface materials such as leather and fabric, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foam and headrests.

Further Reading

