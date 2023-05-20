Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) Shares Sold by Isthmus Partners LLC

Isthmus Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,550 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 4,069 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC owned 0.09% of Lear worth $6,517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in Lear during the third quarter worth $28,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Lear by 2,027.3% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 234 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Lear by 44.2% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 284 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Lear by 28.8% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 545 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Lear by 43.0% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 612 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.56% of the company’s stock.

Lear Stock Performance

NYSE:LEA traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $125.06. 699,423 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 603,197. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Lear Co. has a 1 year low of $114.67 and a 1 year high of $158.44.

Lear Dividend Announcement

Lear ( NYSE:LEA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The auto parts company reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.23. Lear had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 1.96%. The company had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.60 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.80 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Lear Co. will post 11.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Lear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LEA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Lear from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Lear in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Lear from $146.00 to $141.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Lear from $136.00 to $137.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Lear from $155.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lear has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $155.23.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lear

In other Lear news, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 11,260 shares of Lear stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.50, for a total value of $1,559,510.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,318,490. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Lear news, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 11,260 shares of Lear stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.50, for a total value of $1,559,510.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,318,490. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Alicia J. Davis sold 1,390 shares of Lear stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.62, for a total value of $201,021.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,341 shares in the company, valued at $483,175.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,650 shares of company stock worth $2,896,532. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lear Company Profile

Lear Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and supply of automotive seats, electrical distribution systems and electronic modules, as well as related sub-systems, components, and software. It operates through the following segments: Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment consists of the design, engineering, just-in-time assembly and delivery of complete seat systems, as well as the manufacture of all major seat components, including seat covers and surface materials such as leather and fabric, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foam and headrests.

