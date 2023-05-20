Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) Price Target Increased to $90.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Barclays from $65.00 to $90.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on LEGN. BTIG Research raised their target price on Legend Biotech from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Legend Biotech from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Legend Biotech from $66.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Legend Biotech from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Legend Biotech from $79.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $78.89.

Legend Biotech Stock Performance

Shares of Legend Biotech stock traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $69.73. 575,331 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 765,089. Legend Biotech has a 12-month low of $37.30 and a 12-month high of $73.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Institutional Trading of Legend Biotech

Legend Biotech ( NASDAQ:LEGN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.97 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Legend Biotech will post -2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Legend Biotech by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,394,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,551,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253,099 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Legend Biotech by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,127,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,050,000 after acquiring an additional 250,146 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Legend Biotech by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,810,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,142,000 after acquiring an additional 11,755 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Legend Biotech by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,609,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,841,000 after acquiring an additional 332,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RA Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Legend Biotech by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,436,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,616,000 after buying an additional 97,613 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.88% of the company’s stock.

Legend Biotech Company Profile

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery and development of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in the United States, China, and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM), as well as a comparison of the treatment with standard triplet therapy in revlimid-refractory multiple myeloma.

