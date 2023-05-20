Lennox International (NYSE:LII) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Lennox International from $248.00 to $272.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $279.00 to $272.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $300.00 to $283.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Lennox International in a research note on Monday, March 27th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Lennox International from $272.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $261.58.

Lennox International Trading Down 1.5 %

Lennox International stock opened at $288.05 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $10.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.92. Lennox International has a 1-year low of $182.85 and a 1-year high of $294.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $260.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $256.29.

Insider Activity at Lennox International

Lennox International ( NYSE:LII Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The construction company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.41. Lennox International had a negative return on equity of 200.13% and a net margin of 10.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.36 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lennox International will post 15.2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Daniel M. Sessa sold 2,419 shares of Lennox International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.09, for a total value of $696,889.71. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,749,711.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Lennox International news, EVP Daniel M. Sessa sold 2,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.09, for a total transaction of $696,889.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,256 shares in the company, valued at $12,749,711.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Sherry Buck bought 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $285.02 per share, for a total transaction of $99,757.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $680,627.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,579 shares of company stock valued at $2,078,502 over the last quarter. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Lennox International

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its position in Lennox International by 4.0% in the first quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 636,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $159,067,000 after buying an additional 24,536 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Lennox International by 3.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 490,179 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $123,003,000 after purchasing an additional 14,062 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Lennox International by 2.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 404,068 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $89,973,000 after purchasing an additional 10,227 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Lennox International by 55.0% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 110,763 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,613,000 after purchasing an additional 39,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Lennox International by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 78,959 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,889,000 after purchasing an additional 4,816 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.99% of the company’s stock.

Lennox International Company Profile

Lennox International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration. It operates through the following business segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating & Cooling segment manufactures and markets furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, equipment, and accessories.

