Lerøy Seafood Group ASA (OTC:LYSFY) Plans $0.31 Dividend

Lerøy Seafood Group ASA (OTC:LYSFY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Saturday, May 20th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.3075 per share on Friday, June 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 24th.
Lerøy Seafood Group ASA Price Performance
Shares of LYSFY opened at $10.48 on Friday. Lerøy Seafood Group ASA has a twelve month low of $9.11 and a twelve month high of $13.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.52.
Lerøy Seafood Group ASA Company Profile
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Lerøy Seafood Group ASA (LYSFY)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/15 – 5/19
- Applied Materials: Cracks In The Chip Recovery Or Time To Buy?
- Deere & Company Rallies On Farm Equipment Boom, Bullish Outlook
- How Many Roth IRAs Can You Have?
- Why You Should Consider Buying Nvidia Ahead Of Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Lerøy Seafood Group ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lerøy Seafood Group ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.