Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) Stock Position Lessened by Artisan Partners Limited Partnership

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership decreased its holdings in Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,117,103 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,453 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned 1.15% of Leslie’s worth $25,850,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Leslie’s by 210.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,434,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,887,000 after buying an additional 13,169,336 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Leslie’s by 106.3% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,009,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,703,000 after buying an additional 3,612,422 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Leslie’s during the third quarter valued at $39,728,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Leslie’s by 19.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,441,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,435,000 after purchasing an additional 2,367,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Leslie’s by 79.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,469,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,747,000 after purchasing an additional 1,979,076 shares during the last quarter.

Leslie’s Price Performance

Shares of LESL stock opened at $10.10 on Friday. Leslie’s, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.06 and a fifty-two week high of $20.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.54, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.81.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Leslie’s ( NASDAQ:LESL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.02). Leslie’s had a negative return on equity of 54.83% and a net margin of 7.65%. The firm had revenue of $212.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.36 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Leslie’s, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Loop Capital raised Leslie’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Leslie’s in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Leslie’s from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Leslie’s from $16.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Leslie’s from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Leslie’s currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.88.

Leslie’s Profile



Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It offers various pool and spa maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, cleaning and maintenance equipment, safety, recreational, and fitness related products, as well as installation and repair services for pool and spa equipment.

