Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $3.00 price target for the company.
Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:LXRX opened at $3.01 on Thursday. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.31 and a 52 week high of $3.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 5.38 and a quick ratio of 5.38.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BVF Inc. IL grew its position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 16,149,179 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,758,000 after buying an additional 2,000,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,760,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,823,000 after buying an additional 1,240,171 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,256,288 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,614,000 after buying an additional 1,334,318 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,672,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,305,991 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,034,000 after buying an additional 29,193 shares during the last quarter.
About Lexicon Pharmaceuticals
Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of human disease. Its drug candidates include: LX9211, an orally-delivered small molecule drug candidate, as a treatment for neuropathic pain, and Sotagliflozin, a treatment for heart failure and type 1 diabetes.
