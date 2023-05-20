Lightbridge (NASDAQ:LTBR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lightbridge (NASDAQ:LTBR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the energy company’s stock.
Lightbridge Trading Up 2.0 %
Lightbridge stock opened at $4.47 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.25. Lightbridge has a 52-week low of $3.32 and a 52-week high of $7.25.
Lightbridge (NASDAQ:LTBR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The energy company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter.
About Lightbridge
Lightbridge Corp. engages in the development and commercialization of next generation nuclear fuel technology. It offers Lightbridge Fuel, a proprietary next generation nuclear fuel technology for current and future reactors. The company was founded on January 8, 1992 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.
