Lightbridge (NASDAQ:LTBR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lightbridge (NASDAQ:LTBRGet Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the energy company’s stock.

Lightbridge stock opened at $4.47 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.25. Lightbridge has a 52-week low of $3.32 and a 52-week high of $7.25.

Lightbridge (NASDAQ:LTBRGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The energy company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LTBR. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Lightbridge during the third quarter worth $67,000. Capasso Planning Partners LLC increased its holdings in Lightbridge by 47.6% during the third quarter. Capasso Planning Partners LLC now owns 15,500 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Lightbridge by 37.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,843 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 4,879 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Lightbridge by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 31,609 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 4,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Lightbridge in the first quarter worth about $126,000. 7.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lightbridge Corp. engages in the development and commercialization of next generation nuclear fuel technology. It offers Lightbridge Fuel, a proprietary next generation nuclear fuel technology for current and future reactors. The company was founded on January 8, 1992 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

