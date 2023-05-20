Lightspeed Commerce (TSE:LSPD) Price Target Cut to C$21.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Lightspeed Commerce (TSE:LSPD – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by CIBC from C$27.00 to C$21.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on LSPD. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a buy rating and set a C$24.00 target price on shares of Lightspeed Commerce in a report on Friday, February 3rd. ATB Capital cut their price target on Lightspeed Commerce from C$60.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Cormark cut their price target on Lightspeed Commerce from C$34.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Eight Capital cut their price target on Lightspeed Commerce from C$40.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lightspeed Commerce currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$34.33.

Lightspeed Commerce Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of LSPD stock traded up C$0.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$17.94. 1,640,790 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,065,139. Lightspeed Commerce has a 1 year low of C$17.02 and a 1 year high of C$35.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$19.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$20.52. The company has a current ratio of 6.56, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of C$2.70 billion, a PE ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 2.71.

About Lightspeed Commerce

Lightspeed Commerce Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Australia, the Netherlands, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

