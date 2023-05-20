Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lindsay (NYSE:LNN – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Lindsay from $196.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Roth Mkm dropped their price objective on Lindsay from $178.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.75.

Get Lindsay alerts:

Lindsay Stock Down 0.9 %

LNN opened at $118.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.61. Lindsay has a twelve month low of $116.16 and a twelve month high of $183.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $130.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 3.62.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lindsay

Lindsay ( NYSE:LNN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $166.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.62 million. Lindsay had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 19.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Lindsay will post 6.85 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Lindsay by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,048,459 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $309,584,000 after buying an additional 72,056 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Lindsay by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,257,535 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $180,179,000 after purchasing an additional 5,040 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Lindsay by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 820,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $133,572,000 after purchasing an additional 36,770 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Lindsay by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 416,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,303,000 after purchasing an additional 41,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Lindsay by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 290,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,862,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699 shares in the last quarter. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lindsay

(Get Rating)

Lindsay Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of irrigation and infrastructure equipment and technology. It operates through the Irrigation and Infrastructure segments. The Irrigation segment includes the manufacture and marketing of center pivot, lateral move, and hose reel irrigation systems, as well as various innovative technology solutions such as GPS positioning and guidance, variable rate irrigation, wireless irrigation management, M2M communication technology, and smartphone applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lindsay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lindsay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.