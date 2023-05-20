Liquity (LQTY) Price Tops $1.30 on Major Exchanges

Liquity (LQTY) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 20th. In the last seven days, Liquity has traded up 10% against the U.S. dollar. One Liquity token can now be bought for approximately $1.30 or 0.00004817 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Liquity has a market capitalization of $119.98 million and $9.09 million worth of Liquity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Liquity

Liquity’s launch date was October 15th, 2020. Liquity’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 92,079,835 tokens. The Reddit community for Liquity is https://reddit.com/r/Liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Liquity’s official website is www.liquity.org. The official message board for Liquity is medium.com/liquity. Liquity’s official Twitter account is @liquityprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Liquity

According to CryptoCompare, “Liquity is a decentralized borrowing protocol that allows users to take out interest-free loans using Ether as collateral. The loans are paid out in a USD-pegged stablecoin called LUSD, and borrowers must maintain a minimum collateral ratio of 110%. Loans are secured by a Stability Pool containing LUSD and by fellow borrowers acting as guarantors. Liquity is a non-custodial, immutable, and governance-free protocol. LUSD can be redeemed at any time against the underlying collateral. LQTY is the secondary token issued by Liquity, capturing fee revenue and incentivizing early adopters and frontends, with a total supply cap of 100,000,000 tokens. For more information on LQTY, see LQTY Rewards and Distribution.”

