Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

LAD has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $233.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $332.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Lithia Motors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lithia Motors presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $300.56.

Get Lithia Motors alerts:

Lithia Motors Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of LAD stock traded down $1.34 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $226.33. 432,605 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 279,739. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $219.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $229.59. The stock has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a PE ratio of 5.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.38. Lithia Motors has a 12 month low of $180.00 and a 12 month high of $314.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Insider Activity at Lithia Motors

Lithia Motors ( NYSE:LAD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported $8.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.79 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $6.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.28 billion. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 22.34%. Lithia Motors’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $11.96 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lithia Motors will post 34.16 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider George N. Hines sold 1,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.55, for a total transaction of $327,129.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,128,926.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.75, for a total transaction of $44,950.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $505,912.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider George N. Hines sold 1,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.55, for a total transaction of $327,129.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,128,926.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,857 shares of company stock worth $415,500. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lithia Motors

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LAD. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 405.9% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 129.6% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 93.5% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Lithia Motors in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 120.6% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.21% of the company’s stock.

Lithia Motors Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lithia Motors, Inc engages in the operation of automotive franchises and retail of new and used vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import and Luxury. The Domestic segment consists of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by Chrysler, General Motors, and Ford.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lithia Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithia Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.