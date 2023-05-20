Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
LAD has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $233.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $332.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Lithia Motors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lithia Motors presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $300.56.
Lithia Motors Trading Down 0.6 %
Shares of LAD stock traded down $1.34 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $226.33. 432,605 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 279,739. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $219.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $229.59. The stock has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a PE ratio of 5.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.38. Lithia Motors has a 12 month low of $180.00 and a 12 month high of $314.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.
Insider Activity at Lithia Motors
In related news, insider George N. Hines sold 1,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.55, for a total transaction of $327,129.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,128,926.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.75, for a total transaction of $44,950.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $505,912.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider George N. Hines sold 1,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.55, for a total transaction of $327,129.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,128,926.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,857 shares of company stock worth $415,500. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lithia Motors
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LAD. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 405.9% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 129.6% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 93.5% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Lithia Motors in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 120.6% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.21% of the company’s stock.
Lithia Motors Company Profile
Lithia Motors, Inc engages in the operation of automotive franchises and retail of new and used vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import and Luxury. The Domestic segment consists of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by Chrysler, General Motors, and Ford.
