Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Littelfuse from $240.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Littelfuse from $260.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $259.00.

Littelfuse Price Performance

LFUS traded down $0.66 on Thursday, hitting $268.11. 69,547 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,342. Littelfuse has a fifty-two week low of $192.19 and a fifty-two week high of $281.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $255.97 and its 200 day moving average is $247.98.

Insider Buying and Selling at Littelfuse

Littelfuse ( NASDAQ:LFUS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.79. Littelfuse had a net margin of 13.78% and a return on equity of 17.92%. The company had revenue of $609.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $592.51 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.99 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Littelfuse will post 13.57 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director T J. Chung sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.22, for a total transaction of $453,635.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,404,407.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Gordon Hunter sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.04, for a total transaction of $49,008.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,869,198.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director T J. Chung sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.22, for a total value of $453,635.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,404,407.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,825 shares of company stock worth $2,285,516 in the last 90 days. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Littelfuse

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LFUS. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Littelfuse in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Littelfuse in the first quarter worth $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Littelfuse by 45.3% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 138 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Littelfuse during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Littelfuse by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 201 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 94.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Littelfuse Company Profile

Littelfuse, Inc engages in the manufacture of technologies in circuit protection, power control and sensing. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Transportation, and Industrial. The Electronics segment covers a broad range of end markets, including industrial motor drives and power conversion, automotive electronics, electric vehicle and related infrastructure, power supplies, data centers and telecommunications, medical devices, alternative energy and energy storage, building and home automation, appliances, and mobile electronics.

Featured Stories

