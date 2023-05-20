Loom Network Price Reaches $0.0518 on Major Exchanges (LOOM)

Loom Network (LOOM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 20th. One Loom Network token can currently be bought for $0.0518 or 0.00000191 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Loom Network has traded up 0.5% against the dollar. Loom Network has a total market capitalization of $58.68 million and approximately $1.88 million worth of Loom Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Loom Network Profile

Loom Network launched on March 3rd, 2018. Loom Network’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,132,425,698 tokens. The official website for Loom Network is loomx.io. Loom Network’s official Twitter account is @loomnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Loom Network is https://reddit.com/r/loomnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Loom Network is medium.com/loom-network.

Loom Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Loom Network (LOOM) is a blockchain-based platform for developers to easily create and deploy decentralized applications (dApps). Founded in 2017 by experienced developers, Loom Network offers a variety of tools and services to build scalable and interoperable dApps. The platform also enables the creation of non-fungible tokens (NFTs) and has been used for creating games and other applications in the blockchain ecosystem.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loom Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loom Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Loom Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

