Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Buys Shares of 303,058 Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXDX)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXDX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 303,058 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,336,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned about 0.72% of Prometheus Biosciences at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Prometheus Biosciences in the third quarter worth $208,000. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prometheus Biosciences by 325.5% in the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,036,165 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $61,144,000 after buying an additional 792,620 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Prometheus Biosciences in the third quarter worth $248,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prometheus Biosciences in the third quarter worth $283,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prometheus Biosciences by 84.5% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,107 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,332,000 after buying an additional 5,544 shares during the last quarter. 78.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RXDX. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Prometheus Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Prometheus Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $155.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Prometheus Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Prometheus Biosciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Prometheus Biosciences from $117.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Prometheus Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.36.

Prometheus Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of Prometheus Biosciences stock opened at $192.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 37.56 and a quick ratio of 37.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $152.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.25. Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.31 and a 52-week high of $197.83.

Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.46 million. Prometheus Biosciences had a negative net margin of 3,768.76% and a negative return on equity of 33.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 71.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. will post -3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Prometheus Biosciences

In other news, CFO Keith W. Marshall sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.42, for a total value of $1,084,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,063,708.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Keith W. Marshall sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.42, for a total value of $1,084,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,063,708.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark C. Mckenna sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.26, for a total transaction of $87,682.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,907,337.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 921,320 shares of company stock valued at $105,745,913. 13.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Prometheus Biosciences

Prometheus Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics and companion diagnostics products for the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD). Its lead product includes PRA023, a humanized IgG1 monoclonal antibody (mAb), which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease, as well as systemic sclerosis-associated interstitial lung disease.

