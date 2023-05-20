Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Has $42.38 Million Stock Holdings in Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,305,184 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 20,260 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned about 4.56% of Columbus McKinnon worth $42,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,223,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,159,000 after purchasing an additional 55,329 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,728,957 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,139,000 after purchasing an additional 74,704 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,463,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,284,000 after purchasing an additional 26,221 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,393,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,453,000 after purchasing an additional 11,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,356,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,071,000 after purchasing an additional 62,029 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CMCO opened at $36.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.58 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.34. Columbus McKinnon Co. has a 1 year low of $23.54 and a 1 year high of $39.85.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Columbus McKinnon’s dividend payout ratio is 17.39%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Columbus McKinnon in a research report on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.00.

Columbus McKinnon Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of material handling products and systems. Its products include hoists, chain and rigging tools, digital power control and delivery systems, actuators and rotary unions, industrial cranes, and elevator application drive systems which are distributed through STAHL, Herc-Alloy, Magnetek, Duff-Norton, Pfaff, and other brands.

