Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Sells 233,530 Shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC cut its stake in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) by 27.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 619,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 233,530 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $39,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new stake in shares of CMS Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $188,418,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 387.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,570,344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $162,780,000 after buying an additional 2,043,489 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 11.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,331,901 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,142,253,000 after buying an additional 1,613,255 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CMS Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $90,604,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 2,644.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,315,462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $83,308,000 after buying an additional 1,267,537 shares during the last quarter. 92.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CMS Energy Stock Down 0.2 %

CMS Energy stock opened at $58.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.10 billion, a PE ratio of 25.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.36. CMS Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $52.41 and a twelve month high of $71.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.06 and a 200-day moving average of $61.23.

CMS Energy Dividend Announcement

CMS Energy ( NYSE:CMS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 9.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.4875 per share. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is 83.69%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 62,881 shares in the company, valued at $3,772,860. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Brian F. Rich sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.72, for a total transaction of $246,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 91,927 shares in the company, valued at $5,673,734.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,881 shares in the company, valued at $3,772,860. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,500 shares of company stock worth $396,880. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CMS shares. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Bank of America raised shares of CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $68.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. TheStreet raised shares of CMS Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CMS Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.56.

CMS Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

CMS Energy Corp. engages in the provision of electric and natural gas activities. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and NorthStar Clean Energy. The Electric Utility segment focuses on generation, purchase, distribution, and sale of electricity. The Gas Utility segment includes purchase, transmission, storage, distribution, and sale of natural gas.

