Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Sells 240,783 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC cut its stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 52.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 214,562 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 240,783 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $34,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 0.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,221,528 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,833,934,000 after purchasing an additional 45,444 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 98.2% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,419,304 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $885,753,000 after purchasing an additional 2,685,677 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,775,800 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $453,649,000 after purchasing an additional 193,307 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 2,502,844 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $408,944,000 after purchasing an additional 158,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,307,626 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $377,135,000 after purchasing an additional 83,439 shares in the last quarter. 84.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Aneel Zaman sold 1,801 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.35, for a total transaction of $351,825.35. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 88,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,277,535.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Cadence Design Systems news, CEO Anirudh Devgan sold 1,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.26, for a total transaction of $294,721.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 172,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,320,729.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Aneel Zaman sold 1,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.35, for a total transaction of $351,825.35. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 88,444 shares in the company, valued at $17,277,535.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 295,804 shares of company stock valued at $60,645,997. 1.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDNS opened at $216.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.09 billion, a PE ratio of 69.24, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $207.99 and a 200-day moving average of $185.40. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.76 and a 12 month high of $219.09.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The software maker reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.24% and a return on equity of 33.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on CDNS shares. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $225.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $222.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $215.00 to $223.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.80.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Other Americas, China, Other Asia, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Japan.

